Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,431.18

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,431.18 and traded as low as $1,373.50. Weir Group shares last traded at $1,383.00, with a volume of 547,817 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,605.76 ($21.12).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 922.00.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

