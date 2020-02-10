Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $279.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

