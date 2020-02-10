Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $71.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $75.65 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $66.08 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.