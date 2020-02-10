Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 424,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 33.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.61. 5,756,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,817,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

