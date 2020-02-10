Wells Fargo & Co Raises Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $43.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of SKX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,150. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,716 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $13,277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.