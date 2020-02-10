Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 948 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,823.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $192,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,341. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

