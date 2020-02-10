Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $11.54 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,761. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.