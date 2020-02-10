Westchester Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 113,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.92 on Monday, hitting $344.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,865,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,061. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

