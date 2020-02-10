Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,611,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,040 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $77,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 339,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 211,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,103,000 after purchasing an additional 565,125 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,654,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,273,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,976. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 726.18, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

