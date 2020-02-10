Whittier Trust Co. Has $27,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.34 and its 200 day moving average is $266.71. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.18 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

