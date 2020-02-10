Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

WLTW stock opened at $210.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $160.97 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

