Windlab (ASX:WND) Shares Down 4.8%

Windlab Ltd (ASX:WND) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.89 ($0.63) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.63), 96,869 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.94 ($0.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 million and a PE ratio of -17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.82.

About Windlab (ASX:WND)

Windlab Limited develops, finances, constructs, and operates wind farms in Australia, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and the United States. It also provides asset management services to various opertaing wind farms. The company has development projects with a capacity of approximately 7,000 megawatts.

