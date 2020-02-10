Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $79,126.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

