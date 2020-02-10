Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,681,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $30,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,732 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $3,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

NYSE WYND traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.58. 86,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,692. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.