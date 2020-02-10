Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Down to $126.91

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.77, but opened at $126.91. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $126.48, with a volume of 182,092 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Standpoint Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,771,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,556,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

