XinFin Network Hits Market Cap of $4.71 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, TOPBTC, COSS and IDEX. XinFin Network has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $435,228.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.84 or 0.02769668 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF . XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

