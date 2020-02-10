XML Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,032 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

BATS:PTNQ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 62,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.