XML Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 216,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 126,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,446. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

