XML Financial LLC Invests $148,000 in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,450. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

