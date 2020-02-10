XML Financial LLC Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. 10,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

