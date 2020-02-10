XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $18.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,497.74. 622,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

