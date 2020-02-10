XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 136,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UA. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

