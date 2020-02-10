XML Financial LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 98,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $105.73 and a 1-year high of $161.90.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

