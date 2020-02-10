Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.05

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 16234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $782.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 137,434.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 891,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1,354.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

