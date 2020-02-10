Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.05

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 16234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $782.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.
About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)
Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.
