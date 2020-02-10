Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 110,718 shares.The stock last traded at $24.99 and had previously closed at $21.15.

DAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Youdao in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Youdao in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

