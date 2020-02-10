Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.22.

YUM stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

