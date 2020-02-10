Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.95.

YUMC stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

