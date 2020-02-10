Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $42.56. 247,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Yum China by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

