Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Everbridge posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $175,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $92.54 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

