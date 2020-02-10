Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

