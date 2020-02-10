Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.29). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,344. The company has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

