Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 37,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,200. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.