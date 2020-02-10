Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

