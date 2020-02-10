Zacks: ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s rating score has improved by 28.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $5.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ASLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

ASLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 277,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,978. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

