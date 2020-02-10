Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$1.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.74). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

