Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$1.53 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.74). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($4.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.22) to ($5.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $86.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit