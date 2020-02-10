Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

BRFS opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

