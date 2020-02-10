Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE VVV opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valvoline by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 103.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

