Zacks: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific Mercantile Bancorp an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMBC. TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ PMBC remained flat at $$6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,456. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

