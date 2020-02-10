Zacks: Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Given $18.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on TPCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 198,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $2,577,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

