Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $76.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of TCX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,437. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.12. Tucows has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tucows by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

