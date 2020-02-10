Zcash Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.60 or 0.00706631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Coinut. Zcash has a market capitalization of $620.77 million and $570.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00134554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00124798 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001814 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,918,919 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Allcoin, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, BitBay, Coinrail, WEX, Crex24, LocalTrade, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Coinut, Mercatox, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Braziliex, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Ovis, Poloniex, Bitlish, CEX.IO, BX Thailand, LBank, CoinEx, Coinroom, C2CX, Bithumb, Huobi, Gemini, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Liquid, Kraken, Kuna, Tux Exchange, BigONE, Exmo, BCEX, Cryptohub, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Graviex, YoBit, Bitinka, Upbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.