ZrCoin (ZRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.86 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $180,056.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00015230 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

