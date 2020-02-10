Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

ZYNE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 691,342 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

