Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

ZYNE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 691,342 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit