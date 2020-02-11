-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAC shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 191,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

