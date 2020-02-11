$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.05). Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 752,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 186,070 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

