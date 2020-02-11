-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

American Renal Associates stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

