$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NAT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $505.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

