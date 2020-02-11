$0.22 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

BMRN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 731,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,778. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,478.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit