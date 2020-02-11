$0.22 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

BMRN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 731,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,778. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,478.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

