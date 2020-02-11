$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. 649,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,093. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

