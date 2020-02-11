0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Tops $789,689.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0xcert has a market cap of $789,689.00 and $134,034.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 138.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

